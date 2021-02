English summary

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has revealed sensational facts as a Rajya Sabha witness on the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The Union Minister as a Rajya Sabha witness revealed that POSCO was setting up a plant on the steel plant lands. Replying to a question posed by YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, he said that an agreement was reached with the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for the POSCO plant in October 2019. POSCO representatives said they met CM Jagan after the deal.