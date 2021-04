ఈ ఉగాదికి కూడా సీఎం జగన్ తీరని కలగా విశాఖకు పరిపాలనా రాజధాని తరలింపు .. రీజన్స్ ఇవే !!

English summary

Announcing the three capitals of the state of Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy declared Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital and decided to manage the entire state administration from Visakhapatnam. For this Ugadi too, CM Jagan's dreams of moving the capital to Visakhapatnam not fulfilled . various reasons are pulling him back . The reasons for the non-arrival of the capital cases in court and the non-completion of the establishment of permanent offices in Visakhapatnam are also clear that there is no move of capital for this ugadi.