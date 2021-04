చెల్లి అంటూనే రేప్ -బాలికకు గర్భం -నగ్న వీడియోలతో బ్లాక్ మెయిల్ -భార్గవ్ గుట్టువిప్పన ప్రేమ్ కాజల్

English summary

Visakhapatnam City Disha police station ACP Prem Kajal revealed sensational rape case details of Fun Bucket and tiktok fame Bhargav. accused bhargav alleggedly raped a minor girl and made her pregnant, has been arrested. Police also found that bhargav had blackmailed a minor by taking pornographic pictures with a minor as if he was giving her a chance on nearby TV channels. To this extent the accused explained that the case was registered under the posco Act along with the rape.