గంటా శ్రీనివాస్ అనుచరుడికి జీవీఎంసీ షాక్ .. అనుమతి లేదని ఆ నిర్మాణాల తొలగింపు

English summary

The demolition phase continues in Visakhapatnam. The government, which has focused on the aggression of TDP leaders, has recently targeted former minister ganta srinivasarao follower. Authorities are clearing a four-acre structure at Mangamma Vari Peta Koodali on Visakhapatnam Bhimili Beach Road. The government, which is whipping up government land grabbers in Visakhapatnam, has recently removed the go-kart racing and hub for youth structures belonging to Kashi Vishwanath, a key follower of TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao.