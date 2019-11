ఓదార్పు యాత్ర చేసిన నేతకు కార్మికుల కష్టాలు తెలీవా ? జగన్ టార్గెట్ గా మెగా బ్రదర్ నాగబాబు

English summary

Jana Sena Party leader and actor K Nagababu stated that the YSRCP Government has failed on all fronts. Nagababu said the YSRCP Government was not making even one-fourth of effort towards the development of state as it used to take to ensure its victory in the recent elections.Admitting that the JSP was not inclined towards criticising the YSRC Government, Nagababu said it's a fact that the construction industry and its allied sectors have suffered a serious setback across the state. The leader who had conducted 'Vodarpu yatra' in the past and reached out to people failed to lend an ear to people's woes now, he pointed out.