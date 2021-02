జైలుకెళ్ళొచ్చినా బుద్ధి రాలేదా .. జగన్ పై వ్యాఖ్యలా ? అచ్చెన్నా ఒళ్ళు దగ్గర పెట్టుకో : మంత్రి అవంతి వార్నింగ్

English summary

Minister Avanti Srinivas incensed Atchannaidu, who has said that he will not tolerate on the comments over CM Jagan , The minister was incensed that atchannaidu and chandrababu to refrain from engaging in politics in the steel plant affair.Minister said that jagan wrote a letter to modi regarding vishakha steel plant , then why not chandrababu write a letter to modi , he questioned .