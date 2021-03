స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ పరిపాలనా భవనం వద్ద ఉద్రిక్తత .. ఫైనాన్స్ డైరెక్టర్ ఘెరావ్ , పరుగులు తీసిన డైరెక్టర్

English summary

The finance director, who was going inside the steel plant, was stopped by the protesters of the conservation struggle committee. workers who chanted slogans targeting the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not allowed to enter the plant. Appealed to support their struggle. The finance officer who tried to go inside intercepted the car and confiscated the director. Tensions were high at the steel plant administration building as large-scale protesters blocked the director at once.