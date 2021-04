షాకింగ్ : కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ రెండు డోసులు తీసుకున్నా వరంగల్ జిల్లాలో ఏకంగా ఏడుగురికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్ !!

English summary

corona positive continue to come to light even after taking two doses of the corona vaccine. Seven people have recently been vaccinated in two doses in the Warangal Urban District. However, their corona was positive. Although two doses of the vaccine have been given, they are not protected from corona infection. Dr Lalitadevi, DMHO, Warangal Urban District, said that even after taking the corona vaccine, precautions should be taken and there is no guarantee that the vaccine prevention of virus .