ఉమ్మడి వరంగల్ జిల్లాలో మావోయిస్ట్ యాక్షన్ టీమ్స్... విస్తృతంగా పోలీసుల తనిఖీలు

English summary

A cold war is raging between the Maoists and the police in the joint Warangal district. Police are conducting sudden inspections with information that Maoist action teams are roaming in the district. Police are conducting vehicle inspections in all areas of the district and sifting through suspected Maoist areas. In the wake of Operation Prahar, which was planned by the central government to suppress the Maoists, the state governments are also embarking .