వరంగల్ లో తొమ్మిది నెలల పసిపాపపై పాశవికం .. రేప్ చేసి చంపేసిన కామాంధుడు

In a gruesome incident, a nine-month-old baby was raped here at Hanamkonda of erstwhile Warangal district. However, she died while being shifted to a hospital The accused identified as Praveen, abducted the child while she was sleeping on the terrace of her house along with her parents. He took her to an isolated place and raped and murdered her. Meanwhile, parents of the child who went in search of her noticed the act and caught the accused. He was thrashed and handed over to the police. The baby died in mid-way while being shifted to Maxcure hospital in Hanamkonda. The incident took place at Tailor street in hanamkonda .