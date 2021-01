ఓరుగల్లులో కదం తొక్కిన తెలంగాణా కాషాయ దళపతి బండి సంజయ్ .. భారీ ర్యాలీ తో పాటు కీలకనేతల చేరికలు

English summary

Telangana bjp state president Bandi Sanjay's visit continued today in Warangal Urban District. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay toured the Warangal urban district with redoubled enthusiasm despite police blocking Bandi Sanjay's rally at every step. In the run-up to the Greater Warangal elections, Bandi Sanjay's visit continued like a massive election rally to inflame the ruling TRS. The influx of key leaders into the BJP also continued.