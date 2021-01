దారుణం.. దళిత యువకులను చెట్టుకు కట్టేసి కొట్టారు... షాకింగ్ వీడియో..

Two #Dalit youths are accused of stealing hens in #WestGodavari district of #AndhraPradesh was mercilessly beaten and tied in a tree by upper caste man. The victim belongs to #Mala community while the accused are from #Kapu community. @NewsMeter_In pic.twitter.com/1y6gI0OVaa

English summary

Police have arrested four men for mercilessly thrashing two Dalit youth after tying them to a tree in West Godavari's Linga Palem Mandal.The attackers accused the Dalit youth of stealing hens in the area. The duo was identified as Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh, who are presently availing treatment in hospital.