అమెరికాలో రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం.. తెలుగు విద్యార్థినికి తీవ్రగాయాలు

An Engineering students pursuing MS in University of New York seriously injured in a road accident in New York. Sri Lekha was crossing the road when a speeding car hit her. She was immediately shifted to nearby hospital and admitted to ICU. Her condition is stated to be critical. Sri Lekha, hailed from Madhira town in Khammam district, went America to pursue higher studies three months ago. She was lone daughter to K Suresh and Sumathi couple. Parents were already informed about the incidents. The victim’s father spoke to Foreign Affairs minister Sushma swaraj on phone and pleaded her to provide best medical treatment to his injured daughter in the hospital.