దటీజ్ స్పెషల్: రాహుల్‌ రాజగురువుగా ప్రణబ్ దాదా

Swetha

The high profile release of Pranab Mukherjee’s new book, the first after he demitted office as the 13th President of the Republic, in the presence of the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and several erstwhile and present allies of the UPA, has triggered speculation regarding his possible return to the political arena. Significantly, none of the NDA leaders, with whom Mukherjee enjoyed a warm and close personal relationship, were invited for the function held at the Teen Murti auditorium, to reiterate the ideological dimension of the exercise. The event was used deftly by Sonia Gandhi to declare from the sidelines that Rahul would soon be taking over from her, thereby putting to rest conjectures in relation to her son’s future, as well as sending a signal to the former President that the party was now going to go ahead in choosing its new leader and saw in him a former associate whose contributions would always be treasured.