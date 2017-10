తెరాసలో ఇక టీ న్యూస్ ఎండీ కీలకం: ఎవరీ సంతోశ్ కుమార్?

Talk Of The Day

Swetha

English summary

Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced the State Committee members of the ruling party. Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao has been retained as the secretary general of the party. The jumbo committee comprises 20 general secretaries, 33 secretaries and 12 deputy secretaries. Sheri Subash Reddy will continue as the party president’s political secretary.