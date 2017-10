కిమ్: అమ్మాయిలతో రాసలీలల్లో, మ్యూజిక్ అంటే పిచ్చి, అమెరికాపై శత్రుత్వానికి కారణమిదే!

Talk Of The Day

Kim Jong-un, 33, leader of North Korea, is rather secretive about his love life - however, North Korean state media did officially identify a woman as his wife five years ago.The country’s media described the petite woman who appeared smiling in official photographs as “his wife, Comrade Ri Sol-ju” in 2012.She was initially thought to be Hyon Song-wol, a singer in a North Korean musical group. This identification was made by South Korean intelligence, but soon after North Korean state media stated the woman was the leader’s wife.