బుల్లెట్ ట్రైన్‌: హైద్రాబాదీ చక్రధర్ తయారు చేసిన లోగో ఎంపిక

General

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The logo designed by a 27-year-old city youth will adorn India's first high speed rail network project, namely the bullet train connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Chakradhar Aalla, a resident of Lakdi-ka pul, bagged the first prize in the logo designing contest held by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).