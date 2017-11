అదిరిపోయే మెట్రో ఛార్జీలు, 200% ఎక్కువ: అక్కడే మతలబు, ఎక్కడ ఎలా ఉన్నాయంటే?

General

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In view of Hyderabad Metro Rail inauguration on Tuesday by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd on Saturday announced fares for the Hyderabad metro.