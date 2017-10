నీటిపై తేలియాడే అతి పెద్ద సౌర విద్యుత్ కేంద్రం!

General

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Biggest Floating Solar Power House which was constructed in Banasura Sagar Reservoir in the Wayanad district of Kerala is ready to open. The KSEB has spent Rs.9.25 crore on the 500-KWP project, which will generate 7.5 lakh units of power a year. Constuction work of this project was carried out by Adtech Systems Limited. Next month CM Pinarayi Vijayan is going to inaguarate this project.