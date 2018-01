ఎంత ఆలస్యంగా వెళ్లినా: లోకేష్ నోట చంద్రబాబు 'కష్టం', నవ్వించిన సీఎం

Politics

Srinivas G

English summary

This is a proud movement for Telugu Desam government as NTR’s first swearing as Chief Minister on the same day in 1983 and now after 35 years we are participating in Janma Bhoomi on the same day”, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Mr Naidu participated in Janma Bhoomi - Maa Vooru at Nainyala village under Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Tuesday.