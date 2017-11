లోకల్ ఫిలిమ్స్: అమ్మాయి అందంగా ఉండాలి.. అరుపులు బాగా వినపడాలి, ఇదో కొత్త వ్యసనం!

Grapevine

Ramesh Babu

It is 10.30 am and most of the shops in Naka Hindola market — known as the grey market for electronic goods in Lucknow — are yet to open. Inside a dusty lane, a man peeps inside a partially lifted shutter and says, “Paanch local film chahiye — achche wale. Sham ko aaunga” (I need five local films—will come in the evening), and walks off. The “local films” he is referring to are real-life rape videos that are now the fastest selling commodities in this market. These rape videos are sold clandestinely only to known customers in blank covers. To make the business more discreet, most of these videos are sold in USB pen drives.