Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

They are lovers. He is in Dubai and she is in Nakrekal. Video Chat is the only source for them. One day while in chating.. he asked her to show her nude body. She done whatever he said. Later she got shocked. He recorded her nude videos and kept those in internet. She approached police and the police catched him when he came to Mumbai airport.