కాషాయకోటలో ముగ్గురు మొనగాళ్ల సవాల్.. మోదీకి యువ నేతల దడ

Swetha

A day after Alpesh Thakor shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Gandhinagar, around two dozen supporters wait outside his small office in north Ahmedabad, in the hope that he will address them. Thakor, who founded the Kshatriya Thakor Sena and, later, the OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch (OSS), is all over the news after he came back to the Congress at the rally, giving the party a huge leg-up ahead of the Gujarat assembly election.