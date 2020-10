అమరావతి శంకుస్థాపనకు నేటితో ఐదేళ్ళు... నాడు రైతుల హర్షం .. నేడు కన్నీటి వర్షం

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new capital under the name of Amaravati on the same day as the nation-wide Vijayadashami celebrations were held. five years ago as the capital of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati area brightened like the state's pride. but now with the decision of CM Jagan Mohan reddy three capitals, the capital Amaravati lost the pride and the farmers are continuing their protests to save Amaravati as capital.