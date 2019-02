తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఒకేసారి ఎన్నికలు జరగాలని కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘానికి రజత్ కుమార్ లేఖ..

English summary

Telangana state Chief Election officer rajath kumar to the CEC to Conduct Lok Sabha polls in Telangana and AP on same day. Recently YSRCP President Y S Jaganmohan Reddy also urged Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to conduct the parliamentary elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the same day as many people are registered to votes in both the states.After the state bifurcation, many people still have their votes in both the states. The CEC or the Chief Election Commissioner has been requested to hold the elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the same day so that such voters cast their vote in one state only . With these representations it seems the CEC will respond positively.