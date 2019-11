టీడీపీలో ఉంటే లాభం లేదు ... వల్లభనేని వంశీ వ్యాఖ్యలపై జేసీ

English summary

TDP senior leader J C Diwakar Reddy said some of the party leaders are leaving the party announcing the reason of their choice. TDP senior leader said he does not know why Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi has made harsh comments at party Chief Chandrababu Naidu and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Vamshi Speaking to a media channel, former TDP MP has alleged that some party leaders are quitting the party as they think that there is no use for them staying in the party. He has also reacted on the issues pertaining to seizure of his buses and ACB attack at his former PA.