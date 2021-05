పాచిపోయిన భోజనం,నీళ్ళు కూడా ఇవ్వకుండా .. ఏపీలో కరోనా చికిత్సపై ఓ డిప్యూటీ తహసీల్దార్ ఆవేదన

English summary

Vajrapukottur Deputy Tehsildar Muralikrishna took a selfie video of himself suffering from corona pandemic patients who did not receive proper medical care despite spending money in private hospitals. The deputy tehsildar expressed his grief that the hospital staff did not care despite repeated requests for water. At the same time, he alleged that rotten meals were being served to patients and that meals were also being offered if asked repeatedly. The video of Murali Krishna sending a video message on the deteriorating conditions in the hospitals has now gone viral.