Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Tirupati Naidu suicide at Hindupur town on Wednesday. Tirupati naidu married Durga bhavani 15 months back. He was already married Laxmi prasanna Five years back. Aadhar card revealed tirupati naidu's first marriage.This incident happened at Hindpur town in Anatapuram district.