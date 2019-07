పూర్తి స్థాయి రాజకీయాల్లోకి వస్తున్నా అన్న సినీనటి హేమ .. సక్సెస్ అవుతారా ?

English summary

Telugu actress Hema said it is appreciable as CM Jagan's government has allocated Rs 2000 crore towards the fund meant for Kapu community. Speaking to media at one of the events in Rajamahendravaram, the actress has wished to see that CM Jagan will do more such good works meant for the people. Hema has revealed that she is interested to join in the politics and added that she wanted to continue the same as a full-time politician. Hema said she has decided to stay in Rajamahendravaram for carrying out the political activities provided she gets an opportunity from CM Jagan's side. She has hoped that people will welcome her in the political field, in the same way, they accepted her in the films.