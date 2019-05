ఏపీలో మరో 12 కొత్త జిల్లాలు .. ప్రతిపాదనలను సిద్ధం చేస్తున్న అధికారులు

English summary

The successor state of Andhra Pradesh is going Telangana way. Taking a cue from Telangana which had formed new districts soon after the state has been carved out in 2014, new districts are likely to be formed in AP under Jagan's rule. Although the proposal to create new districts has come before thrice, it hadn't taken a shape back then. But Jagan is said to be keen on forming new districts to bring ease in administration. It is buzzed that 12 more new districts are under consideration in addition to existing 13 districts. As per reports, the new districts could be formed based on parliamentary constituencies.