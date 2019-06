జూన్ 20 నుండి ఏ పార్టీ నాయకుడైనా వైసీపీలో చేరొచ్చు కానీ వారికి మాత్రమే

English summary

YSRCP Thadipathri MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy made some highly intriguing comments while interacting with the media today“Any party leader can join in YSRCP from June 20th. The doors will always be open. However, this offer is just for leaders from Thadipathri constituency. This move is intended to strengthen YCP in Anantapur region,” he added.Well, YSRCP had a disastrous campaign from Anantapur district in 2014 elections, but showed great progress in 2019 elections, winning 12 out of the total 14 MLA seats.It is said that Jagan has set special focus on Rayalaseema region and is hoping to make the four districts a stronghold for YCP.With TDP’s firebrand leader, JC Diwakar Reddy announcing he will be quitting politics, it would be a daunting task for the yellow party to get back on track in this region.