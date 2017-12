సంచలనం: కాపులకు 5 శాతం రిజర్వేషన్, ఏపీ కేబినెట్ పలు కీలక నిర్ణయాలు...

Andhra Pradesh

AP Cabinet taken lot of key decesions on Friday meet here in Amaravathi under the presidentship of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. Important decesion is that AP Cabinet taken decesion on Kapu Reservation. For Kapu, Balija, Telaga, some more casts 5 percent reservation will be given. Cabinet taken decesion to allot 25 cents of land to the political parties on lease of Rs.1000 for every year.