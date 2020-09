ఆందోళనల వేళ, ఏపీ సీఎం జగన్ ఢిల్లీ పర్యటన - కీలక అంశాలివే - వీలైతే ప్రధాని మోదీతోనూ భేటీ

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on tuesday. CM YS Jagan, who will be touring Delhi for two days, is expected to meet several Union ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities said Jagan would leave for Delhi at 3 pm on Tuesday. Jagan is likely to meet Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Harshavardhan. It is learned that CM Jagan will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow evening.