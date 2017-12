2018 ప్రకృతి సేద్య నామ సంవత్సరం... ప్రకటించిన సీఎం చంద్రబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that the AP government would name 2018 as the "Nature Farming Year" and declared that he would be consuming only organic food from the New Year. The CM was speaking after inaugurating subhash palekar's zero-budget natural farming training programme on Sunday. Mr Naidu said that there was a time when only natural farming was done by Indians but over the years, there was a steady increase in the usage of pesticides and this was bad for health.