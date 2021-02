ఏపీలో మూడో విడత పంచాయతీ ఎన్నికలు... కొనసాగుతోన్న పోలింగ్...

English summary

AP third phase elections polling began today at 6.30am. Elections are helding for 2,640 panchayats in 160 constituencies in 20 divisions in 13 districts. However, in the third phase, the total number of panchayats was 3,221 and 579 of them were declared unanimous. There are 2,640 panchayats where elections will be held tomorrow. However, nominations were not registered in the three panchayats.