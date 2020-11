స్థానిక ఎన్నికల విషయంలో ఆ పని చెయ్యండి .. టీడీపీ రాష్ట్రాధ్యక్షుడు అచ్చెన్నాయుడు ఈసీకి లేఖ

English summary

TDP state president Atchennaidu wrote a letter to the EC on the issue of local body elections. Atchennaidu said in his letter that the YCP leaders were acting undemocratically as power was in the hands of their party. He demanded that elections be held under the supervision of the Central Security Forces. They want to provide an opportunity to file nominations online. Atchennaidu said in the letter that democracy was in danger with the policies being followed by the YCP leaders and that the Election Commission should focus on this.