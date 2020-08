కృష్ణాబోర్డు లేఖతో కేంద్రం కోర్టులో ఏపీ, తెలంగాణా జల జగడం ... నీటి వినియోగంపై ఎవరి వాదన వారిదే !!

English summary

The Krishna River Board has written a letter to the Center while the water war is continuing on the use of Krishna River waters between AP and Telangana states. Can the remaining water be used in the Krishna river waters next year instead of being used in the share of water last year? Or not? The Krishna River Board has written to the Center to take a policy decision on the matter. The letter appears to have been written against the backdrop of a lack of consensus between the two states on water use.