అచ్చెన్నాయుడు రివర్స్ కౌంటర్ .. నీకు కూడా అది పెరగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా జగన్

English summary

AP CM YS Jagan has slipped his tongue and made body-shaming comments on Tekkali TDP MLA Atcchannaidu. While speaking about the measures, the government will take for farmers in this monsoon season, Jagan lost his cool when he was interrupted by Atcchannaidu."Aa Manishi Aa Sizelo Unnadu Kani Burra Matram Peragaledu," said Jagan directly hitting at the TDP leader. He has criticized my body has grown but my mind has not grown. You have become the chief minister. first You want it to grow, and also you have to learn the decency too. a reverse counter to the comments made by Achennayudu to CM Jagan