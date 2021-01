ఏపీలో బర్డ్ ఫ్లూ భయం .. విశాఖలో మృతిచెందిన కాకులు .. బాగా తగ్గుతున్న చికెన్ ధరలు

English summary

Six crows and a sparrow have died in Visakhapatnam recently, sparking a bird flu outbreak. The incident is of concern to locals as hens, birds and crows are already dying in several states. Three crows died in Sai Nagar, Bhagat Singh Nagar and Ganesh Sai Nagar in Kottapalam area of ​​Visakhapatnam city, another three crows and a sparrow in Devarapally. The state of Andhra Pradesh is also worried about bird flu. This led to a decline in chicken prices. The latest situation is that the poultry industry will suffer immense damage during the coming Sankranthi festival.