మద్యం ధరల పెంపు.. తిరుమల లడ్డు ధరల పెంపు .. పోల్చిన చంద్రబాబు ... కేసు నమోదు

English summary

The opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh hits out at Jagan as he bypassed the declaration norm for entering Tirumala. Kodali Nani comments on the leaders and his support towards Jagan has raised the controversy. TDP and BJP leaders stress that a non-Hindu should submit their declaration before paying a visit to Tirupati temple. Now, the news is that in a meeting Chandrababu compared the price of Tirumala laddu with that of the price of liquor in the state. He told that Jagan is increasing the prices of laddu and liquor so that people can’t afford them. On this note, a case has been filed on Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati police station.