కుప్పంలో వైసీపీకి డిపాజిట్ రానివ్వను .. గేరు మార్చి తడాఖా చూపిస్తానన్న చంద్రబాబు

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at the ruling YCP government. Chandrababu who is currently on a tour of Kuppam, commented that kuppam not Jagan's jagir. Chandrababu said that he would stay in the kuppam and prevent deposits to the YCP. Chandrababu, said that he would prevent deposits to Peddireddy in Punganur.