పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ జగన్ బాధితుడయ్యాడు, ఆయనపై కక్ష అందుకేగా : వకీల్ సాబ్ కు మద్దతుగా చంద్రబాబు

English summary

The Tirupati Parliament by-election campaign is in full swing. Opposition TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has outraged on the ruling party. They are questioning why the YCP should win in Tirupati. Jagan, who has been in power for two years after coming to power, is debating why he is not talking about it. They are questioning the government and causing serious trouble by damaging their financial sources. Recently, Pawan Kalyan has also joined the list. I want to say one reason why YCP won.