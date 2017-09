Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Posted By: Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

YSRCP struggling to break the Defeat image అందుకోసం జగన్ వెయిటింగ్! | Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu toured in Nandyal after Telugu Desam Party winning in bypoll.