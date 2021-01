వైసీపీది హత్యా రాజకీయం .. జగన్ రెడ్డి హయాంలో హత్యాంధ్రప్రదేశ్ గా ఏపీ : చంద్రబాబు ధ్వజం

English summary

Outraged over the murder of former sarpanch Puram Shetti Ankulu in Gurjala constituency Pedagarlapadu, Chandrababu flagged off the killing of a man who had served as sarpanch for 20 years as a heinous act. Chandrababu was outraged that 16 Telugudesam party workers were murdered in the 19 months after the YCP came to power. Chandrababu expressed deep impatience that the massacre had increased after the YCP came to power in the state of Andhra Pradesh.