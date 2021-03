సిఐడీ నోటీసులు , తనపై నమోదైన కేసులపై చంద్రబాబు న్యాయపోరాటం .. రేపు హైకోర్టులో పిటీషన్

English summary

Chandrababu, who has sought the advice of legal experts on the CID notice issue, will file a petition in the high court tomorrow. Through his petition, Chandrababu will seek to quash the FIR registered against him over land irregularities in Amravati.TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government had targeted him. The former chief minister said he would approach the court and take legal action against the CID notice facing allegations of allotment of land in Amravati.