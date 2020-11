సీఎం జగన్ భారీ స్ట్రోక్:ఏకంగా టాప్1 -ఆర్థికాభివృద్ధిలో ఏపీ దూకుడు -తెలంగాణ డౌన్ -SOS study 2020

English summary

Quite often, the opposition parties have been criticising that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has lacked discipline in financial management that that it indulged in indiscriminate borrowings to fund his welfare schemes. Notwithstanding this criticism, a survey ‘State of the States’ conducted by India Today has revealed that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the most improved states in terms of economy in the last two years.