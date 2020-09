సీఎం జగన్ తిరుమల పర్యటన .. నేడే శ్రీవారికి పట్టు వస్త్రాల సమర్పణ.. బీజేపీ, టీడీపీ నేతల హౌస్ అరెస్ట్

English summary

Today, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Thirumala. He is going to present silk garments on behalf of the government to Swami in honor of the Garuda service to be held today as part of the Srivari Brahmotsavalu. In the wake of this, house arrests of BJP and TDP leaders were made in advance and strict security arrangements were made in Thirumala.