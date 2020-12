ఒక దిగిపోయిన పాలకుడు, చెడిపోయిన బుర్రతో .. అమరావతి ఉద్యమంపై సీఎం జగన్ షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy made sensational remarks on TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu. Jaganmohan Reddy, who participated in the BC Sankranti Sabha at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada, made shocking comments about the capital Amaravati movement. The capital Amaravati movement was accused of protecting the lands bought by Chandrababu and his Binamis.