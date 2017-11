ఎవరు నచ్చుతారు, నేను హీరోను, గెలుస్తా!: జగన్ ఆసక్తికరం, 'వైసీపీకి 137 స్థానాలు'

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that any government that cheats its own people would witness a downfall.Speaking to reporters during lunch break at Betamcherla mandal headquarters village in Dhone Assembly segment in Kurnool district, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was in the habit of deceiving people for political gains, and that the days of the “tyrannical government” were numbered.