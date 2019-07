ఏపీ టూరిజం బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్ గా ఎన్టీఆర్ పేరు? ఫైనల్ గా పీవీ సింధు?

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making all his efforts to make Andhra Pradesh a smart and developed state. As part of his work, the Chief Minister is taking many sensational decisions. In the times of deficit budget of the state, CM Jagan is exploring other options that can generate revenue for the state. Kodali Nani( a good friend of Jr NTR), who is the Civil Supplies And Consumer Affairs Minister, has reportedly suggested CM YS Jagan take Jr NTR as one of the ambassadors. His name is aired for AP Tourism ambassador. Jr NTR's father-in-law Narne Srinivas Rao is also in YSRCP, it is well known. On the other hand, the name of ace Tennis player P V Sindhu is also making news for the same. CM Jagan is said to be mulling over this issue and he is likely to finalize it within a couple of days.